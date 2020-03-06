S.Korea confirms 196 new coronavirus cases, total 6,284; deaths up by 7 to 42
South Korea confirmed a total of 6,284 coronavirus cases on Friday, up by 196 cases from late Thursday.
The Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention also said seven more deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the total to 42.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
