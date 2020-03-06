Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 16:41 IST
What you need to know about coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus: The spread

There are now over 98,000 coronaviruses cases globally and more than 3,300 people have died, according to a Reuters tally. At the current rate of increase, that means that cases will top the 100,000 marks sometime later on Friday. There are 3,385 virus-linked deaths globally, including over 3,000 in China, 148 in Italy and 107 in Iran. Some 85 countries outside China have reported infections, with South Africa, Bosnia, Serbia and Bhutan signaling first cases in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, China's central province of Hubei, excluding its provincial capital Wuhan, reported zero new cases over 24 hours for the first time during the outbreak. To see an interactive graphic of the spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

"Don't buy masks", Americans told As the virus spreads in the United States, the U.S. Congress approved an $8.3 billion bill to battle coronavirus. That bill goes to Donald Trump's office on Friday for final approval.

More than $3 billion of that is intended for research and development of vaccines, test kits, and treatments. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the U.S. response, urged Americans not to purchase masks if they are healthy in order to free up supply for healthcare workers and people who are sick. Trump himself meanwhile sees a silver lining. Asked if the coronavirus outbreak had hurt the economy, he told an audience in Pennsylvania: "It certainly might have an impact. At the same time, I have to say people are now staying in the United States spend their money in the U.S., and I like that."

Where to put your money as global losses grow In London and New York, traders at the world's biggest banks are swapping plush city-center offices to work from suburban outposts, often facing long commutes as their employers attempt to reduce the disruption caused by a coronavirus.

Yet companies in the healthcare, technology, and financial services sectors could continue to gain market share regardless of economic disruptions from the outbreak, fund managers from the winners of the U.S. Lipper Fund Awards say. The overall prognosis for the world economy is, however, still pretty gloomy: Global gross domestic product could be slashed by 0.1%-0.4%. the Asian Development Bank said.

Out of school, but still, together Parents, caretakers, medical experts, and politicians were stunned when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a nationwide school closure on Feb. 27.

The policy has been roundly criticized as counterintuitive, disruptive and risky, given that has pushed tens of thousands of pupils into daycare centers instead, which now have to improvise measures to try to stop the children contracting the illness. "We have the children spend all day at the same seat, eating their snacks and lunches there too," Stella Kids manager Ikuyo Kamimura said. "They face the same direction so they don't get infected by droplets."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Kenya is a transit country for illicit drugs, says US Department of State report

The US Department of State released a new report that Kenyas Anti-Narcotics Unit ANU has conducted 1,502 raids in the first nine months of 2019, seizing over 56.8 kilograms of heroin, 7.9 metric tonnes of cannabis, 3.6 kilos of cocaine and ...

We got the science right: 'Contagion' maker on renewed focus on film post coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has brought Steven Soderberghs 2011 medical thriller Contagion back into the focus and the films producer says they have been proven right in their predictions. The film chronicled how the humanity battles the spr...

Honda Cars commences pre-launch bookings of WR-V facelift

Honda Cars India on Friday said it has commenced the pre-launch bookings of the updated version of its compact SUV WR-V. The new WR-V, which is scheduled to hit the roads later this month, will be powered by BS-VI compliant petrol and diese...

More focus on education, connectivity in Rs 49,131-cr HP Budget for FY21

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday presented a Rs 49,131-crore Budget for FY 2020-21, which saw more focus on road and air connectivity, housing for poor and scheduled castes and quality education. No new tax has been proposed in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020