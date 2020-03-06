Slovakia confirms first coronavirus case

Slovakia reported its first case of the novel coronavirus on Friday, after a man whose son visited Venice in COVID-19 hotspot Italy, tested positive. "Today, a 52-year-old patient was confirmed to be infected," Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini told journalist Friday.

He said the man, who has not been named, is currently hospitalised in Bratislava. "The patient did not travel anywhere recently but his son returned from Venice a couple of weeks ago," Pellegrini added.

The patient's sample was tested twice, so there is no doubt about coronavirus, according to the prime minister. "His son has not shown any signs of illness," Pellegrini said.

More than 300 samples of suspected infections were tested negative in Slovakia as of Friday, local health authorities said. Slovakia had been the only country in Central Europe without a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

The virus, which now affects around 90 countries and territories, has infected more than 98,000 people worldwide and left nearly 3,400 people dead. At 0900 GMT Friday, Europe had registered 5,701 cases with 161 deaths, all but 13 of those in Italy.

