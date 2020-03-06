Left Menu
Motor racing-Formula E postpones Rome ePrix due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 20:01 IST
A Formula E race scheduled for Rome on April 4 will not take place due to the coronavirus, the all-electric series announced on Friday. The race is the second this season to be called off due to the virus. A Chinese Formula E round in Sanya has already been postponed from March 21.

Italy has ordered all major sporting events throughout the country, including top-flight Serie A soccer games, to be played without fans for one month in a bid to curb Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak. "As a consequence of the ongoing health emergency in Italy...it will no longer be possible to stage the Rome E-Prix on April 4," Formula E said.

The series said it would assess the possibility of holding the race once restrictions had been lifted. The next race on the calendar will now be Paris on April 18.

