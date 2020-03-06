Left Menu
Alpine skiing-Cortina d'Ampezzo World Cup finals cancelled because of coronavirus

  • Updated: 06-03-2020 23:02 IST
The Alpine skiing World Cup finals in Cortina d'Ampezzo have been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Italian winter sports federation (FISI) said on Friday. "It's with great regret that I took this decision," said FISI president Flavio Roda after every nation but Italy voted against holding the March 18-22 finals at an International Skiing Federation (FIS) emergency meeting.

"But every member of the council motivated their decision to cancel the finals." The FISI was hoping to hold the event without fans to abide by an Italian government decree.

Italy is Europe's worst hit country by the coronavirus outbreak, with over 4,600 cases and more than 197 deaths.

