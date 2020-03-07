Rugby-Women's Scotland-France Six Nations game postponed due to player with coronavirus
The women's Six Nations game between Scotland and France on Saturday in Glasgow has been postponed after a home player tested positive for coronavirus, Scottish rugby said on Friday. "This decision has been taken together with Scottish Rugby, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and Six Nations," Scottish Rugby said in a statement https://www.scottishrugby.org/news/scotland-women-v-france-women-postponed.
"The Six Nations CEO has been in constant contact with Scottish Rugby and is in full support of this decision. The Scottish Government has also been briefed." Scotland's previous game against Italy on Feb. 23 was also postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Scottish Rugby said that seven members of management and players were self isolating on medical advice and that Sunday's men's game at Murrayfield would go ahead as planned.
