Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he would rather have cruise ship passengers stay on ship

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 04:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 04:39 IST
Trump says he would rather have cruise ship passengers stay on ship

President Donald Trump said on Friday he would rather have passengers on a cruise ship, which was denied entry to San Francisco over coronavirus concerns, remain on board the vessel.

But Trump said he would let others make the decision whether to allow the passengers to leave the Grand Princess ship, where 35 people have reported flu-like symptoms. "I'd rather have them stay on, personally, but I fully understand if they want to take them off," Trump told reporters after touring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russia opinion piece

U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election campaign sued CNN for libel on Friday, over an opinion piece that said the campaign had left open the possibility of seeking Russias help in the 2020 election.The libel lawsuit was the campaigns thir...

Irish hospital staff self-isolate over coronavirus

More than 60 staff at a hospital in the southern Irish city of Cork were asked on Friday to self-isolate after the countrys first community transmission of coronavirus was found there, a health official was quoted as saying. Health authorit...

The Bahamas Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Updates Border Control And Quarantine Measures For Persons Coming From Selected Countries

The Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to advise that recent reports from the World Health Organization WHO indicate that the COVID-19 virus has now spread to more than seventy-five 75 countries. At least, forty-seven 47 of these co...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers discouraging some travelers from cruises -sources

The United States is considering ways to discourage U.S. travelers from taking cruises as part of a broader Trump administration effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, according to four officials familiar with the situation. The officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020