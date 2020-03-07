Trump says he would rather have cruise ship passengers stay on ship
President Donald Trump said on Friday he would rather have passengers on a cruise ship, which was denied entry to San Francisco over coronavirus concerns, remain on board the vessel.
But Trump said he would let others make the decision whether to allow the passengers to leave the Grand Princess ship, where 35 people have reported flu-like symptoms. "I'd rather have them stay on, personally, but I fully understand if they want to take them off," Trump told reporters after touring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared to accompany Donald Trump to India
US President Donald Trump's delegation to India to include his senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner: Official sources.
Ivanka Trump to accompany US President Donald Trump to India next week: Official sources
Agra decks up to welcome Donald Trump
Daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared to accompany Donald Trump to India