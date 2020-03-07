BRIEF-Florida Health Department Says 2 People Tested Positive for COVID-19 Have Died

March 6 (Reuters) -

* FLORIDA HEALTH DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES 3 NEW PRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE COVID19 CASES: 2 IN BROWARD COUNTY THAT ARE ISOLATED AND 1 IN LEE COUNTY THAT IS DECEASED

* FLORIDA HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED CASE IN SANTA ROSA COUNTY IS ALSO DECEASED - TWEET Source text - http://bit.ly/2wxJ3aj

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.