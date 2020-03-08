Left Menu
Health News Roundup: South Korean city says outbreak may be slowing; Ten die at collapsed China quarantine site and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Mayor in virus-hit South Korean city says outbreak may be slowing

The mayor of the South Korean city hardest hit by that country's coronavirus outbreak expressed cautious hope on Sunday that the number of new cases may be dropping, after the rate of increase slowed to its lowest in 10 days. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Sunday 272 new coronavirus cases, for a total of 7,313 in the country.

Two further deaths took the toll to 50, it added. Alarmed Italy locks down north to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Italy ordered a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north on Sunday, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic new attempt to try to contain a rapidly growing outbreak of coronavirus. The unprecedented restrictions, which will impact some 16 million people and stay in force until April 3, were signed into law overnight by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus: The spread Cruise ship hit by coronavirus outbreak bound for Oakland, California

The cruise ship Grand Princess, held at sea and barred from returning to San Francisco last week due to a coronavirus outbreak aboard the vessel, has been directed to the nearby port of Oakland, the cruise line said on Saturday, presumably to be placed under quarantine. The ship, carrying some 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members, is due to reach Oakland, across San Francisco Bay from its original home port destination, on Monday, with the arrival time yet to be determined, Princess Cruises said in a statement.

U.S. airport screeners, health workers plagued by fear and anger as coronavirus spreads

As coronavirus cases exploded across the world, federal medical workers tasked with screening incoming passengers at U.S. airports grew alarmed: Many were working without the most effective masks to protect them from getting sick themselves. Screeners with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked their supervisors this week to change official protocols and require stronger masks, according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters. On Friday evening, they learned their worst fears were realized: Two screeners, both working at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), had tested positive for the virus.

Ten die at collapsed China quarantine site; virus spread slows ex-Wuhan

Ten people have died and 23 remain trapped after the collapse of a hotel that was being used to quarantine people under observation for the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, authorities said on Sunday. More than 70 people were believed to have been initially trapped in the seven-story building, which collapsed on Saturday evening.

U.S. says it is tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner

The United States is tracking a cruise ship that may have shared crew members with a ship carrying people who tested positive for COVID-19, Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday. "We are tracking at this point a ship that may have shared crew with the Diamond Princess or the Grand Princess and we've taken decisive action to hold until we do a full medical assessment of the crew on that ship," Pence said after a meeting with cruise line industry officials in Florida.

U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency

Two more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Washington state, officials said on Saturday, bringing the nationwide toll to 19, while the number of confirmed cases in New York rose to 89 and a cruise ship with infected passengers remained stranded outside San Francisco. More than half of all U.S. states have reported cases of the coronavirus, which originated in China last year and causes the sometimes deadly respiratory illness COVID-19. As the outbreak takes root, daily life has become increasingly disrupted, with concerts and conferences canceled and universities telling students to stay home and take classes online.

Two nursing home residents in British Columbia test positive for coronavirus

Two residents at a long-care facility in British Columbia with no recent travel history have tested positive for the new coronavirus infection, making it Canada's first known case of the disease at a nursing home, provincial officials said on Saturday. The two residents at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver tested positive after a health worker at the facility was detected with the coronavirus, prompting authorities to conduct extended tests, British Columbia health officer Bonnie Henry told reporters.

Bulgaria confirms first four cases of coronavirus: health officials

Bulgaria reported on Sunday its first four confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Two men from the northern city of Pleven and two women from the city of Gabrovo in central Bulgaria tested positive for the coronavirus following widespread testing, said Todor Kantardzhiev, head of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

