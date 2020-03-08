Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus deaths in Netherlands rises to three - health authorities

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 19:22 IST
Coronavirus deaths in Netherlands rises to three - health authorities

Two more people infected with the coronavirus in the Netherlands have died, taking the total number of fatalities to three, Dutch health officials said on Sunday.

The National Institute for Public Health said the deceased were two men, aged 82 and 86, who had been in hospital and who already had medical problems before they were infected with the coronavirus. The Netherlands registered its first fatal case, a 86-year old man who died in a hospital in Rotterdam, on Friday.

The total number of infections in the Netherlands increased to 265 on Sunday, from 188 a day earlier. The health authorities said 131 of these patients had recently been to Italy, the country at the heart of Europe's largest coronavirus outbreak.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry on Sunday said people should cancel all trips to the regions in northern Italy which were virtually locked off by the Italian government on Sunday. It also advised Dutch people traveling in these regions to leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden added to his list of endorsements from high-profile Democrats on Sunday with a nod from Senator Kamala Harris, a former rival for the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in Novembe...

Everyone was a little on edge, says Lanning

Meg Lanning on Sunday hailed her team after captaining Australia to their fifth ICC Womens T20 World Cup title here. The skipper has been at the helm for many an Australian success but took that to a new level at the MCG with an 85-run vict...

Busy women with heart disease need flexible lifestyle programmes: Study

In recent study researchers have found that women with cardiovascular diseases need options for lifestyle programmes that fit their busy schedules. On International Womens Day, the study was published in the European Journal of Preventive C...

Report from Ethiopia expected this week in Boeing Max crash

When air safety investigators release an interim report on the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max sometime before Tuesday, they are likely to place the blame on the jets automated flight control system as well as on the pilots an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020