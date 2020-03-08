New York state coronavirus cases increases to 105-governor
The number of people in New York state who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased to 105 as of Sunday, up from 89 the day before, governor Andrew Cuomo told a news briefing on Sunday.
Cuomo said the tally included 82 cases in Westchester County, a suburb of New York City. (reporting by Nathan Layne in New York Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- Andrew Cuomo
- Westchester County
- New York City
- Sonya Hepinstall
ALSO READ
New York confirms first coronavirus case; U.S. ramps up preparations
UPDATE 1-After a Four Seasons breakfast, Harvey Weinstein heads to dank New York jail
Weinstein taken to New York's infamous Rikers jail
Coronavirus hits two more U.S. states, while cases jump in Washington, New York
New York state coronavirus cases double, Senate passes $8.3 bln spending bill