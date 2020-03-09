Albania confirms first coronavirus cases, in father and son back from Italy
Albania reported its first coronavirus infections on Monday, in a father and son who had returned from Italy.
The two were in stable condition and they did not have complications, the health ministry said just after midnight on Before the confirmation of the first two cases, health officials had tested some 60 cases with no sign of the virus. More than 400,000 Albanians live in neighbouring Italy across the Adriatic Sea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Albania opposition rallies to stop 'coup d'etat' over reforms
Albania opposition rallies to stop "coup d'etat" over reforms
Albania, North Macedonia ready for EU membership talks -Commission
Albanian dictator Hoxha's widow, his staunchest defender, dies at 99
Albania offers amnesty to curb shadow economy, revive growth