S.Korea reports 69 new coronavirus cases, total 7,382 -KCDC

South Korea reported 69 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the country's total infections to 7,382, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The updated numbers came a day after some officials expressed cautious hope the outbreak may be slowing, with the rate of increase dropping to its lowest in 10 days on Sunday.

