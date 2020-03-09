Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar Unveils Post-pregnancy Fitness Plans on International Women's Day

Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, in an endeavour to offer post-pregnancy fitness regime, unveiled a unique 'Fitness Plan' for new moms on account of 'World International Women's Day'.

The special package was unveiled by Dr. Rohini Katoch Sepat, IPS, DCP, South Division Bengaluru in the presence of Ms. Shobha Raghavan, COO, Sahaas Zero waste and Ms. Gayathri Gopalkrishnan, President JP Nagar Apartment Association and Medical Director of Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar.

Several informative programmes were held during the event to celebrate the spirit of womanhood on International Woman's Day. Talks on women safety, gender equality were also organised along with a quiz competition.

Dr. Rohini Katoch Sepat, IPS, DCP - South Division, Bengaluru City,said, "Maintaining fitness post pregnancy is important as it is connected to a lot of health benefits, including prevention of post-delivery depression, restoring muscle strength and even boosting energy levels. However, most women tend to neglect fitness during post pregnancy. I am extremely glad that Manipal Hospital Jaynagar has taken this initiative on International Women's Day to create awareness on this and breaking stereotypes of the society."

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Mohan Hariharan, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, said, "Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar is always at the forefront when it comes to creating awareness on public issues. Pregnancy is a very important phase in woman's life and therefore, having a fit and healthy lifestyle is extremely important. Women are the backbone of our families and it is our duty to keep them fit both mentally and physically. I thank all the chief guests for lending their support on this special initiative. "

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the largest hospital network in India serving over 2 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable tertiary care multispecialty healthcare framework through its entire multispecialty delivery spectrum and further extend it to homecare. With its flagship quaternary care facility located in Bangalore, India, 7 tertiary care, 5 secondary care and 2 primary care clinics spread across India and abroad, today Manipal Hospitals successfully operates and manages 5,900 beds across 15 hospitals. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from across the globe. Manipal Hospitals has one-day care clinic in Lagos, Nigeria. Manipal Hospitals is first in India to be awarded accreditation by the AAHRPP for ethical standards in clinical research activities. It is also NABL, NABH and ISO certified. Manipal Hospitals is also the most respected hospital company in India and the most patient recommended hospital in India by consumer survey.

For more information on Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/jayanagar/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1006652/Manipal_Hospitals_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121239/Manipal_Hospitals_Womens_Day.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121240/Manipal_Hospitals_Post_Pregnancy_Plan.jpg

