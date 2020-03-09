Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:53 IST
Rugby-French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu confirmed on Monday that France's final Six Nations rugby international game against Ireland had been postponed. Maracineanu did not specify the new date for the game, nor whether the other final Six Nations matches had also been postponed.

French media had earlier reported on Monday that all games on the final day of rugby's Six Nations Championship on Saturday had been postponed amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak. France on Sunday banned gathering of more than 1,000 people as the death toll and number of coronavirus infections continued to rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Kirodi Lal Meena leads farmers' agitation in Jaipur

Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday led an agitation of farmers here demanding adequate compensation for crop loss due to recent hailstorm in Rajasthan. Meena, who led hundreds of farmers from Kotkhavda area of Chaksu tehsil of Jaipur...

Two U.S. service members killed in north central Iraq - Pentagon

Two U.S. service members were killed in north-central Iraq on Sunday while accompanying Iraqi security forces on a mission targeting the Islamic State, U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Monday attributing the deaths to enemy force...

Scandal-mired party makes comeback in Malaysian Cabinet

A crop of old faces from a scandal-mired Malaysian party were Monday given key ministerial posts after they returned to power following the collapse of a reformist government. A coalition dominated by the countrys Muslim majority took power...

Sensational murder of lawyer solved, domestic help among two arrested

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed to have solved the sensational murder case of a senior city-based lawyer with the arrest of two persons including his domestic help and recovery of various stolen items. Deepak Chouhan 26 alias Dee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020