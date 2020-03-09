China's Boao Forum delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

The Boao Forum for Asia, which China is trying to promote as Asia's answer to Davos, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the organiser said on its website on Monday.

The annual conference was supposed to be held from March 24-27 in the southern province of Hainan. No new dates have been set.

