Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland sets up health checks on borders

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:55 IST
Poland sets up health checks on borders

Poland will conduct health checks at its borders to stem the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

Poland has so far registered 16 cases of the rapidly spreading flu-like virus, which has infected more than 110,000 people in 105 countries and territories, and killed 3,800. "As of today there will be four (health checkpoints) on the German border and one on the Czech border, but I want to stress in the coming hours we are going to increase controls on other borders as well," Morawiecki told reporters.

The checks will focus on buses and trains. Poland reported five new cases on Monday. The cities affected include the capital Warsaw, Wroclaw and Krakow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

IAF's C-17 Globemaster to leave for Iran today to bring back stranded Indians

Indian Air Forces IAF C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft will leave for Iran on Monday to bring back Indian nationals stranded in the coronavirus-hit middle-eastern country, the government sources said.Iran is among the countries most affe...

Soccer-Bulgarian FA suspends ticket sales for Euro 2020 playoff

The Bulgarian Football Union BFU said on Monday it has suspended ticket sales for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final between Bulgaria and Hungary on March 26 because of the coronavirus outbreak. Bulgaria reported on Sunday its firs...

COVID-19: Telangana minister inspects screening centre at

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Monday visited the international airport here and inspected thescreening centre for screening passengers forcoronavirus COVID-19and reviewed the measures. Health officials briefed him about the thermo...

Two test negative for coronavirus in TN; CM chairs review

The wife of Tamil Nadus first coronavirus patient and a 15-year old boy have tested negative for the infection, the state government said on Monday as Chief Minister K Palaniswami reviewed the states preventive measures. Announcing the late...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020