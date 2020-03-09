Trump to meet with economic advisers amid coronavirus fallout

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other economic officials later on Monday to weigh possible actions to stem the fallout over the coronavirus, an administration official told Reuters.

The Trump administration is weighing a number of potential policy steps, including paid sick leave, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.