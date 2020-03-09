Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six dead as coronavirus measures trigger prison riots across Italy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:04 IST
Six dead as coronavirus measures trigger prison riots across Italy

Six prisoners died as riots spread through crowded jails across Italy over measures imposed to contain the coronavirus. Inmates, many angered by restrictions on family visits, went on the rampage and started fires from Sunday into Monday, authorities said. In one prison, inmates took guards hostage and in another some escaped.

By Monday afternoon, violence that started at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy had spread south, hitting more than 25 penitentiaries nationwide. Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said the government was open to discussing prison conditions but the rebellions had to stop.

In a sign of the political pressures piling onto his coalition government, the leader of the far-right opposition League, Matteo Salvini, called for an "iron fist" response. Italy - the worst-hit country in Europe - has reported 366 deaths linked to the virus.

The biggest rebellion began on Sunday in a prison in the northern town of Modena. Three prisoners died there, and another three in prisons where they were moved after the violence started, Francesco Basentini, a prison administration official at the justice ministry, said.

Some died from overdoses of drugs they had stolen from prison clinics, a justice ministry source said, without giving details on what had caused the other fatalities. Police and fire trucks massed outside the prison as black smoke swirled into the sky on Sunday. A justice ministry spokesman said the situation there was under control by Monday, and officials were assessing the damage.

Two guards were taken hostage in a prison in the northern town of Pavia on Sunday night, and then freed in a police raid hours later, the prison police group UILPA said. Inmates revolted in Milan's San Vittore prison, taking to the roof and unfurling a banner demanding a general pardon.

Further south, prisoners in the Tuscan city of Prato set fire to mattresses. On Sicily, inmates rebelled at Palermo's Ucciardone prison, which houses some Mafia convicts, but guards managed to regain control, officials said.

SkyTG 24 television said about 50 inmates managed to escape from a jail in southern Foggia and more than half of them had been captured. Italy's prisons are among the most over-crowded in Europe. "The spread of the virus is a real concern," said Andrea Oleandri of the Italian prison rights group Antigone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Spain shuts schools in Basque capital over coronavirus

Schools and universities in the Basque capital Vitoria will close for two weeks, sending tens of thousands of pupils home, authorities in the region said on Monday as the coronavirus spread further in Spain. With nearly 150 confirmed cases,...

U.S. charges 27 in horse racing doping scheme

U.S. prosecutors on Monday said 27 trainers, veterinarians and others have been criminally charged in a wide-ranging scheme to drug horses and cheat bettors in the 100 billion professional horse racing industry.Among those charged was Jason...

Soccer-Tottenham still dangerous despite winless run, says Nagelsmann

Tottenham Hotspur remain a dangerous opponent even though they have failed to win a match since last months 1-0 Champions League home defeat by RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last 16 tie, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann warned on Mond...

Priyanka Gandhi wrote to Rana Kapoor in 2010 acknowledging cheque payment for painting

With BJP functionaries seeking to link financial crimes with the Nehru-Gandhi family and stating that Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor had bought a painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress said on Monday that the amount of Rs 2 crore by ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020