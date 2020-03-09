Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus decree on keeping a distance tests tactile Italians

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:08 IST
Coronavirus decree on keeping a distance tests tactile Italians

An official decree ordering people to stay at least an arm's length from each other would normally be greeted with derision in Italy's often crowded cafes and simply ignored. But these are not normal times.

In an effort to contain a burgeoning outbreak of coronavirus, the government has said businesses, including bars and restaurants, can only remain open if they can guarantee that customers are a metre (a yard) apart. Such a rule would usually be unthinkable in Italy's 150,000 cafes, which lie at the heart of Italian social life and are regularly crammed shoulder-to-shoulder with locals knocking back a bitter espresso or sipping a milky cappuccino.

But on Monday the streets of Italy's two main cities Rome and Milan were strangely quiet and barkeepers stared out at empty chairs and tables as their customers heeded pleas by struggling health authorities and stayed at home. "I wish I was having problems keeping people apart, but that is the least of my worries. The real problem is there is no-one here," said Franco Giovinazzo, who runs Spazio Caffe in Rome and had sold just six coffees in the normally busy breakfast period.

Across the street the owner of the New Age Cafe had asked one of his staff to police the distance order, worried that his business could be shut down if police caught him selling coffees at his wooden counter rather than at the spaced-out tables. "There were so few customers, we never had the problem," said Luca Forte.

CHANGING HABITS In a little over two weeks, the number of recorded cases of coronavirus has surged to 7,375 and 366 people have died, making Italy the worst-hit country in the world after China.

Scenes on Saturday of packed Alpine ski slopes and Milan streets buzzing suggested that many Italians were ignoring pleas to avoid social gatherings and shun public places. Frustrated by the apparent indifference, the government at the weekend adopted the most stringent measures on its people since World War Two, with much of the north under lockdown and restrictions imposed on all the rest of the country.

Bar keepers in Rome and Milan said police had visited them to warn that they risked closure if they let customers huddle together at the counter, or crowd behind the till. They in turn have passed the message on. "We went into the cafe together but were told to stand far apart. It was really odd because we are friends, but he said if we didn't, he would be shut down," said Ilaria Frezza, a 21-year-old student, standing outside a near-deserted bar in Rome.

The rapid spread of coronavirus is changing the habits of a lifetime in a highly sociable country, where friends and associates normally kiss on the cheek to say hello and goodbye. "We are not even shaking hands now," said Giovanna Maggiore, exiting a largely empty supermarket. "It has taken some time, but I think people have realised this is serious."

The restrictions robbed Alessia Rubeca of a traditional celebration with family and friends on Monday as she graduated in sociology at Rome's Sapienza University. Crowds normally gather in the university forecourt to cheer on the new graduates, but Rubeca was only allowed to have two relatives on hand as she was awarded her degree, while a small group of friends waited for her outside on the pavement.

"It is sad, but it will be worth it if we manage to stop the coronavirus," she said, wearing a wreath of laurels on her head to mark the graduation. "We are now just going to go for a walk. There aren't many people around so we won't get infected." (Additional reporting by Cristiano Corvino and Gabriele Pileri Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police arrests brother of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested Shah Alam, brother of the suspended Aam Aadmi Party AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain who is also an accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma. Three other people who had given...

UK says people with minor symptoms will be asked to self-isolate soon

People with only minor symptoms will be asked to self-isolate in the next phase of the British governments plan to tackle coronavirus, Englands chief medical officer said on Monday.We are now very close to the time, probably within the next...

ED seizes Rajiv Gandhi's painting bought by Yes Bank founder

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Monday seized a painting bought by Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. A letter written by Priyanka Gandhi to Kapoor in June 2010 confirmed the sale of the portrait of former prime mini...

Hundreds in DC asked to quarantine after exposure in church

Several hundred people are being asked to self-quarantine after potential exposure to the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the nations capital, identified as the rector of prominent Episcopal church. District of Columbia Mayor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020