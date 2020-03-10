Austria recommends citizens return home from Italy

Austria advised citizens to return home from Italy, its southern neighbor that plans a nationwide lockdown until next month in a new attempt to beat the coronavirus in Europe's worst-affected country.

"Austrian travelers are urgently advised to return to Austria," the foreign ministry said on its website on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.