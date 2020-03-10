Russia tells people not to use public transport at rush hour amid virus fears - RIA
Russia's consumer safety watchdog recommended on Tuesday that people avoid public transport, shopping malls and other public places at rush hour as a precaution against the coronavirus, the RIA news agency reported.
"Refrain from visiting public places: shopping centres, sports and entertainment events and transport during rush hour," the Rospotrebnadzor watchdog was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
