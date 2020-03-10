Wizz Air suspends all flights to Italy, Israel over coronavirus

Wizz Air has suspended all flights to Italy and Israel after the two countries announced moves to try to beat Europe's worst outbreak of coronavirus, the low-cost carrier said on Tuesday.

Flights to and from Italian airports will be canceled from March 10 until April 3 and flights serving Israel's Tel Aviv and Eilat will be suspended from March 12 until March 23, the company said.

