China's President Xi says virus control remains arduous in Hubei -Xinhua
China's President Xi Jinping said that work to control the virus in the city of Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province remained arduous, as he visited the centre of the coronavirus epidemic, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The first steps of goals to stabilize and turn around the situation in Hubei and Wuhan have been achieved, he said.
While the coronavirus has hit Hubei's economy, its long term positive momentum has not been affected, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Xi Jinping
- Hubei
- China
- Wuhan
- Xinhua
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping makes first visit to coronavirus-hit Wuhan city since virus outbreak
Hong Kong says around 3,000 residents in Hubei have contacted govt for help
China reports no locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside Hubei
UPDATE 1-China's Hubei sees rise in new coronavirus cases as infections slow in other provinces
Coronavirus: Xi Jinping pays first visit to outbreak epicentre Wuhan