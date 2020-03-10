Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-French league to decide on Top 14 fate on Wednesday amid coronavirus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 17:12 IST
Rugby-French league to decide on Top 14 fate on Wednesday amid coronavirus fears
Image Credit: pixabay

The French league is expected to decide on Wednesday whether the Top 14, the richest rugby union league in the world, will be suspended or the matches will be played without any spectators amid the coronavirus outbreak. A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that the decision would be made at a board meeting, which will be held by telephone.

League officials have been meeting with the Sports Minister on Tuesday and they will discuss the matter with the club presidents in a conference call at 1700 GMT on Tuesday. "Some presidents are in favor of postponing the games... while others will want to play the games behind closed doors," the source said, adding that clubs with fewer resources would want to postpone the matches "in order to avoid losing over 100,000 euros ($113,520.00) per game in match revenues".

France has banned gathering of more than 1,000 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected over 1,400 and killed 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in Netherlands rises to 382, with 4 deaths - officials

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 61 to 382, with four deaths, Dutch health officials said on Tuesday.The National Institute for Public Health said 61 people had tested positive for the new virus since Mon...

Coronavirus: La Liga matches to be played behind closed doors for two weeks

Organisers of the Spanish football league La Liga on Tuesday announced that the matches in the next two weeks will be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak. LaLiga will continue to be in permanent contact with the Ministr...

EU Commission assessing amendment to aviation slot rules

The European Commission is assessing all options including amending aviation slot rules in response to coronavirus outbreak, the EU Commission said on Tuesday.We are also looking into aviation because aviation is one of the sectors that are...

In Patna, Tej Pratap Yadav celebrates Holi, Lalu style

Residents of the Bihar capital were on Tuesday reminded of the boisterous Holi celebrations organised by RJD chief Lalu Prasad, as his elder son pedaled down the streets with hordes of supporters who broke into Phagwa songs and smeared each...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020