Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be tested

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White House's physician.

"I don't think it's a big deal. I would do it. I don't feel that any reason...I feel extremely good. I feel very good," Trump told reporters at the U.S. Capitol following his meeting with Senate Republicans on the coronavirus response.

