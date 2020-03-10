Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be tested

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 23:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 23:44 IST
Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be tested

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White House's physician.

"I don't think it's a big deal. I would do it. I don't feel that any reason...I feel extremely good. I feel very good," Trump told reporters at the U.S. Capitol following his meeting with Senate Republicans on the coronavirus response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Oil jumps 8% on stimulus hopes, spending cuts by U.S. producers

Oil prices jumped over 8 on Tuesday, bouncing from the biggest rout in nearly 30 years a day earlier, as the possibility of economic stimulus encouraged buying and U.S. producers slashed spending in a move that could cut output.On Monday, U...

Algeria suspends economic, cultural, political gatherings over coronavirus -

Algeria has suspended economic, cultural and political gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Abderrahmane Benbouzid said on Tuesday.The sports ministry earlier announced the postponement of all international spor...

EU leaders to take measures necessary to avoid economic instability

French President Macron said on Tuesday that EU leaders had agreed to take all measures necessary to avoid financial and economic instability that could be sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.Europe is united and must take into consideratio...

SCENARIOS-Can't pay, won't pay: What now for Lebanon's debt crisis?

Lebanon has bowed to the inevitable and said it wont be honoring a 1.2 billion bond payment that was due on Monday. It will be its first default, but what options does one of the worlds most debt-strained countries now haveOPTION 1 - THE IM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020