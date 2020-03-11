Beijing city reports 6 new coronavirus cases - China state TV

Beijing's city government reported six new confirmed cases of the coronavirus involving individuals who came from Italy and the United States, Chinese state television said on Wednesday.

The report said five of the new coronavirus patients, whose infections were confirmed on Tuesday by the government of the Chinese capital, travelled from Italy and one patient came from the United States. The report did not specify whether the individuals were Chinese nationals or foreigners.

