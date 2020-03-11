Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bahrain records 77 new coronavirus cases among evacuees from Iran

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 13:46 IST
Bahrain records 77 new coronavirus cases among evacuees from Iran

Bahrain's health ministry said on Wednesday 77 new coronavirus cases had been recorded among citizens evacuated from Iran by plane this week.

The new cases brought the total number of coronavirus cases recorded by Bahraini health authorities to date to 189, 30 of whom have recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

DTI set to host economic policy dialogue to unpack AfCFTA

Local businesses in the Western Cape are set to gain more insight into the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA with a view to exploring the business opportunities it will bring.This as the Department of Trade and Industry dti is set ...

Curfew in Meghalaya relaxed

Meghalaya Police have announced a relaxation of curfew in the violence-affected Shella areas from 6 am to 9 pm today.The police further said that no untoward incident was reported from the state and the situation is normal.Following clashes...

For Bhuvi, all international matches important even in T20 WC year

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Wednesday differed with his skipper Virat Kohli on the significance of ODIs in a Twenty20 World Cup year, saying that all international matches are important and another bad series will be confidence-dentin...

Coronavirus effect: No fans allowed in India Open

The India Open Super 500 tournament, a crucial event for the Tokyo Olympic qualification, will be held without any spectators due to the global novel coronavirus outbreak, Badminton Association of India BAI said on Wednesday. The USD 400,00...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020