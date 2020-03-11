Bahrain records 77 new coronavirus cases among evacuees from Iran

Bahrain's health ministry said on Wednesday 77 new coronavirus cases had been recorded among citizens evacuated from Iran by plane on Tuesday.

The new cases brought the total number of coronavirus cases recorded by Bahraini health authorities to date to 189, 30 of whom have recovered. No deaths have been recorded. The first repatriation flight chartered by the Ministry of Health brought 165 individuals back from Iran, 77 of whom tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The remaining individuals must undergo a quarantine period in the Gulf state. All Gulf Arab states have recorded infections but no deaths.

Kuwait on Wednesday reported three new cases, bringing the number diagnosed with the disease so far to 72.

