Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. officials to urge 'aggressive' local steps against coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:17 IST
U.S. officials to urge 'aggressive' local steps against coronavirus

The Trump administration on Wednesday plans to urge U.S. states and localities to take stronger steps to fight the coronavirus, Health Secretary Alex Azar said, as the governor of at least one state criticized the federal government's handling of the outbreak. "You're going to hear from CDC today and the White House that we're going to be making recommendations to those local communities about aggressive steps that we think they should be taking," Azar told Fox News in an interview.

He did not detail what the recommendations would be. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence had told reporters on Tuesday that recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would be aimed at communities that have already seen spread of the disease. Azar said federal leaders were working with local officials in the hardest hit states so far, including Washington, California, New York, Massachusetts, and Florida, saying "strong mitigation steps" could help buy valuable time.

The governor of New York, however, said federal officials had left states scrambling to act on their own, including ramping up testing for the highly contagious - and sometimes fatal - respiratory illness. "We can't wait for the federal government because it's not going to happen," said Andrew Cuomo, who has deployed the National Guard to help contain an outbreak in the suburbs of New York City.

"The federal government has just fallen down on the job," Cuomo, a Democrat, told MSNBC in an interview, adding that he had told other state governors, "you're on you own." The number of U.S. coronavirus cases has risen steadily and has affected almost three-quarters of the states. More than 1,025 cases and 28 deaths have been reported, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

State and local officials have said a delayed U.S. response over testing capabilities has hampered their ability to manage the outbreak, even as U.S. President Donald Trump has offered assurances that anyone who wanted a test could get one. Police wearing riot gear broke up a protest by hundreds of students at the University of Dayton in Ohio after the school announced the temporary suspension of classes and on-campus housing on Tuesday, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee is expected on Wednesday to restrict large gatherings in three counties at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, according to the Seattle Times. The move will be aimed at sports, concerts and other cultural events and will not affect retail stores, the newspaper reported. Pence, tasked by Trump to lead the nation's coronavirus response, met with a number of U.S. governors at the White House on Monday.

Maryland's governor, Republican Larry Hogan, afterward praised Pence but criticized the mixed message coming from Trump, telling the Washington Post after the meeting that the Republican president "at times just says whatever comes to mind or tweets." New York's Cuomo said his state was moving aggressively on its own to expand testing, including the implementation of mobile testing seen in other countries.

"It's either massive testing or massive quarantine, and we don't want to quarantine, so we're going to have to do the testing," he told MSNBC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Google makes health information by NHS available on Search

In times of global health crisis, Google is making it easier for users to find credible information on health using Search.As announced in the official blog, when users in the UK search for health conditions like chickenpox, back pain, or t...

Italy may face at least 2 months of recession due to coronavirus: Economy Minister

Italys economy may shrink for at least two months due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and subsequent emergency measures, the countrys Economy Minister, Roberto Gualtieri, said on Wednesday. A fall in GDP for at least a couple of mo...

Northern region top stories at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.DEL101 SCINDIA-3RDLD BJP Scindia joins BJP, says Cong denying reality and countrys future secure in Modis hands New Delhi A day after quitting the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia ...

Dutch companies tell staff to stay home as coronavirus infections jump

Dutch bank ABN Amro and chipmachine maker ASML on Wednesday ordered large parts of their staff to start working from home, as the number of people infected with the coronavirus in the Netherlands jumped sharply. ABN Amro said it had split i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020