Canada to spend C$1 billion to combat coronavirus, ready to do more

  Updated: 11-03-2020 22:09 IST
Canada will spend C$1 billion ($728 million) to fight the spread of coronavirus in the country and stands ready to do more, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday as his government took its first economic measures to contain a worsening outbreak. Canada has recorded 93 confirmed cases of the highly contagious coronavirus and one death. Late on Tuesday, the eastern province of Ontario, the nation's most populous, said it may have identified its first case of localized contagion.

"We're already prepared to do more if need be," Trudeau told reporters. "We’ll be there to support businesses. We will be there to support Canadians through this difficult time." The aim is to slow the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, he added.

Industry-specific measures may come later, perhaps in the budget for the new fiscal year due to be released by the end of the month. On Tuesday, Tourism Minister Melanie Joly said Ottawa was looking at how it could mitigate the impact of the outbreak on airlines. Canada's Chamber of Commerce applauded the measures, but the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters industry group said more support would be needed.

"The manufacturing workforce cannot work from home," Dennis Darby, the head of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, said in a statement. "Workers have to be present on the plant floors." The Liberal government's measures were announced after the Ontario city of Sudbury said a man in his 50s had tested positive for the virus after attending a major mining convention in Toronto, Canada's biggest city, last week.

Trudeau himself spoke at the conference. On Wednesday, he said he had not yet been tested for the coronavirus. Half of the money in the fund set up by Trudeau's government will go to the provincial healthcare systems to improve access to testing, monitoring, and on equipment such as surgical masks and face shields. Millions of face masks stockpiled by Ontario more than 15 years ago have expired, Reuters reported on Monday.

"The resources announced today will help our hospitals and clinics across the country respond to any surge in demand," Health Minister Patty Hajdu said. The government will also make it easier for sick workers to claim unemployment insurance while enhancing its work-sharing program. Some C$275 million will go to research on medical countermeasures, including vaccines.

In a bid to support businesses should the economy experience tightening credit conditions, Ottawa will boost investment in federal lending agencies, such as the Business Development Bank of Canada and Export Development Canada. ($1 = 1.3735 Canadian dollars)

