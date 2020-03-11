Trump may declare national disaster to free up funds for coronavirus -source familiar

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a declaring a national disaster to free up funds for the federal government's response to the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Such a declaration, under the Stafford Act, could free up as much as $40 billion in immediate aid, according to Politico.

