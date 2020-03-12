Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss step up measures to curb spread of virus epidemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 01:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 01:06 IST
Swiss step up measures to curb spread of virus epidemic

Switzerland stepped up measures on Wednesday designed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus that has killed four people and sickened hundreds in the Alpine country and devastated neighbouring Italy.

The government said it was shuttering nine secondary border crossings with Italy and directing traffic to main routes while still letting workers get to their jobs. The southern canton of Ticino, directly on the border with Italy, closed non-compulsory schools, movie houses, ski areas and nightclubs for the rest of the month, broadcaster SRF said.

Some local politicians in Ticino had called for measures like those in Austria, which has said it will deny entry to people coming from Italy. Federal officials in Bern have been reluctant to order a shutdown, however, as more than 70,000 workers from northern Italy -- lured by higher-paying jobs in southern Switzerland's private banks, hospitals, construction sites, restaurants and factories -- keep the region's economy afloat.

"The border to Italy remains open for cross-border commuters" with work permits, said the Swiss government, whose border guards have been doing spot checks and urging travelers from Italy on non-essential trips to return home. Italy has been at the epicentre of European coronavirus infections, with 10,000 cases and more than 600 deaths, and has imposed severe travel restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread.

Switzerland, with around 650 cases and three deaths, shares a nearly 750-km (466-mile) border with Italy, stretching from the rugged western Swiss Alps to Austria. Crossings include mountain passes, heavily trafficked highways and smaller roads. Thousands of people also ride trains back and forth daily. Patrick Mathys, head of crisis management at the federal health agency, told a news conference in Bern it was possible the first wave of infections could pass by the end of May but this depended on many variables.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Maha government 'threatening' people over coronavirus: Raj

The MVA government is threatening the people of Maharashtra over the novel coronavirus and putting restrictions on citizens is making them panicky, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters here, he said government tea...

Warriors to face Nets in 'somber' empty home arena

Chase Center will be devoid of fans Thursday when the Golden State Warriors welcome the Brooklyn Nets to San Francisco in the first of what could be many NBA games played in an empty arena. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Wednesd...

Guatemala to ban entry of Europeans, Chinese, others to keep out coronavirus

Guatemala will ban the entry of citizens of European countries, Iran, China and South Korea in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy said on Wednesday, as governments around the world ra...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. State Department to suspend non-essential travel for staff

The U.S. State Department has decided to suspend non-essential travel by staff because of the spread of the coronavirus and will only permit mission-critical trips, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. One source, who s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020