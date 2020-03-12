Soccer-Premier League matches to be played in empty stadiums - report

All Premier League and lower division matches in England are to be played without spectators amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Times reported on Wednesday. The report said the season will not be postponed and that the games behind closed doors will not be shown in pubs "to avoid congregation of people".

About 450 people in Britain have been infected by coronavirus and eight have died. The Times said "the plan may be implemented once the number of UK coronavirus cases passes 500".

Italy's Serie A has been suspended while French Ligue 1 and Spanish La Liga games are being played without spectators. Juventus on Wednesday said their defender Daniele Rugani had tested positive for coronavirus, casting doubt on the Italian side's Champions League last-16 return leg against Olympique Lyonnais next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.