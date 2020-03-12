Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. college backs down on Taiwan naming on virus map after protest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 06:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 06:30 IST
Top U.S. college backs down on Taiwan naming on virus map after protest

A top U.S. university, Johns Hopkins, has backed down on how it refers to Taiwan on a map detailing the spread of the new coronavirus after the island's government protested at the institution's inclusion of the island as part of China. Beijing has been exerting pressure on foreign companies and organisations to identify Chinese-claimed Taiwan as part of China, and often to name it as a Chinese province.

Taiwan has strongly objected to this, saying it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name, that it has never been part of the People's Republic of China and that Beijing has no authority over the island. The issue has come to a head again during the virus outbreak, with the World Health Organization (WHO) listing Taiwan's case numbers under China's, referring to the island as "Taipei and environs".

The designation "Taipei and environs, China" had begun being used by Johns Hopkins on an interactive map https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html it publishes tracking the virus outbreak around the world. But the university has now changed that, and again calls the island simply "Taiwan" . Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it had asked its representative office in the United States to lodge a protest with Johns Hopkins.

"During a comprehensive review of the dashboard this week, Professor Lauren Gardner and her team decided to align the names of nations with the World Health Organization's naming conventions to achieve consistency in reporting," the university said in an emailed statement, referring to the professor who oversees the mapping project. "Upon further consideration, the team now uses U.S. State Department naming conventions, including the use of Taiwan."

Taiwan has reported 48 virus cases, compared with more than 80,000 in China, and has won plaudits from experts for effective controls at keeping its tally so low, especially considering it is next to China and how many Taiwan people work and live in China. Taiwan says its inclusion by the WHO as part of China's "virus area" has mislead countries into believing its situation was a serious as China's, and to take measures to restrict or ban visits by Taiwanese nationals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

NBA to suspend season after Wednesday night

The NBA announced that it will suspend the season after Wednesday nights games until further notice as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came shortly after a game between the Utah Jazz and host Oklahoma City Thunder w...

Agriculture Minister classifies drought and unlocks funding for farmers

Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor has today classified the drought in the North Island, parts of the South Island and the Chathams as a large-scale adverse event, unlocking up to 2 million in Government funding to support farmers and grow...

Trump suspends travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus, UK exempted

Under mounting pressure to take action against the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States, except for the UK, for 30 days starting on Friday. The president, who faces...

Twitter: At least half of our global workforce will be women by 2025

Twitter on Wednesday released its annual Inclusion Diversity Report for March 2020 with bold new commitments to cultivate a truly diverse and inclusive global workforce.The social networking platform has set an ambitious target of increasi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020