Greece reports first coronavirus death, 66 year old man

  • Reuters
  • Athens
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 10:08 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 10:08 IST
Greece reported its first fatality from a coronavirus infection on Thursday, a 66 year old man who had returned from a religious pilgrimage to Israel and Egypt at the end of February.

The deceased had underlying health issues, the health ministry said in a statement. There were 99 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Greece by late Wednesday. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

