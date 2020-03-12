Left Menu
Death toll in Iran from coronavirus reaches 429 - health official

Iran on Thursday reported 75 new deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, bringing the death toll there to 429.

"We have identified 1,075 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, meaning that there are 10,075 infected people in the country. The death toll is 429." Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state television. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

