U.S. House plans to vote on coronavirus bill on Thursday -aide
The U.S. House of Represenatives plans to vote on Democrats' sweeping coronavirus bill on Thursday, according to a Democratic House aide.
Republicans had called for a delay, describing the legislation as rushed and lacking bipartisan ideas. Democrats earlier on Thursday had paused a Rules committee meeting to the clear the bill for a vote in order to consider proposals made by Republican President Donald Trump's administration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
