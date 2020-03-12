Trump hopes travel ties to China and Europe can be restored very quickly
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he hoped it would be possible to re-establish travel ties with China and Europe very quickly, adding that he could not consult with European allies before announcing coronavirus restrictions because he had to move fast.
Trump spoke to reporters in an Oval Office meeting with Ireland's prime minister a day after imposing sweeping measures to prevent people from 26 European countries - except for Britain and Ireland - from traveling to the United States in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Ireland
- China
- Europe
- Oval Office
- Britain
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Mainland China reports 406 new cases of coronavirus on Feb 25, deaths up by 52
Mainland China reports 406 new cases of coronavirus on Feb 25, deaths up by 52
Hong Kong govt to announce handouts of HK$10,000 to every permanent resident in budget - South China Morning Post
Hong Kong government set to announce handouts of HK$10,000 to every permanent resident in budget - south china morning post
China struggles to revive manufacturing amid virus outbreak