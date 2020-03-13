Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Shareholders pick holes in Europe's bank safety blanket

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 13:00 IST
ANALYSIS-Shareholders pick holes in Europe's bank safety blanket
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The eurozone followed Britain on Thursday with measures to support banks hit by the coronavirus pandemic but it offered little consolation to their long-suffering shareholders, faced with continued rock-bottom interest rates and a dire economic outlook.

Lenders will be allowed to operate with less capital and cash than usual and the European Central Bank (ECB) will provide them with ultra-cheap finance to lend to businesses reeling from an outbreak that has locked down millions of people and sent markets into a panic. But, with no end in sight to the virus' spread and growing signs of corporate distress, investors fretted that banks would be pressured to lend to businesses unable to repay.

"There is a clear political pressure on domestic banks to provide a social utility to the economy," said Mark Martin, co-manager on the Liontrust Global Equity Team. "However, what is in the government's interest may well not be in the interest of banks."

Investors rushed to desert the sector, pushing Europe's main bank stocks index down by 14.3%, just above its August 1992 lifetime low. The ECB resisted calls to reduce the euro zone's record low-interest rate, in a boost for banks' already wafer-thin margins. But markets, which had priced in a 10 basis point cut, were disappointed particularly after emergency rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

Consultancy Oliver Wyman has forecast a decline of up to 5% in European banking revenues, hit by an economic slowdown, more troubled debts, and further potential falls in interest rates amid the economic turmoil. "As the outbreak escalates this will rise, as will the disruption to the operations of banks themselves," the consultant said.

The announcement came a day after the Bank of England slashed bank funding costs and allowed lenders to tap massive 'rainy day' capital reserves, to encourage lending.

CREDIT DETERIORATION

The latest measures from central banks will do little to change the region's dim economic prospects unless governments follow through with tax cuts that kickstart consumer spending and fresh corporate investment, something acknowledged by ECB Chief Christine Lagarde who criticized eurozone governments for complacency. "The elephant in the room remains a potential shutdown in the economy, as coronavirus-related panic ensues," said Rob James, manager of the Merian Financials Contingent Capital Fund.

"For sure, a (loan) payment holiday helps but if you are an SME that has no revenue, it only helps a little." To compound matters, banks in Britain have to contend with a further 0.5% cut in interest rates, which further compresses their ability to turn a profit on the loans they give.

"The rate cut may give some succor to borrowers, especially those who encounter any cash flow problems thanks to the coronavirus outbreak," said Russ Mould, Investment Director at AJ Bell. "Perversely, it may do as much long-term harm to lenders as it does good."

The relaunch of the Term Funding Scheme in Britain has enabled sector minnows including Metro Bank and Virgin Money to roll over billions of pounds in cheap central bank funding that was originally due to be repaid from this year. But the excitement of this extension was quickly eclipsed by worries on how the cheap cash would be lent, assuming borrowers even wanted it.

Demand for credit across Europe has been fragile against a backdrop of trade tensions between the United States and China and Britain's vote to leave the European Union in 2016. "A bigger issue ... is signs of credit deterioration. It is these fears that are driving concern on banks," said Colin McLean, Managing Director, SVM Asset Management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Prominent figures join list of coronavirus cases as fears shred markets

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus wife, Australias minister for home affairs and a Chelsea soccer player are among new cases of the coronavirus that has infected almost 135,000 people and killed more than 4,900 worldwide.Governments a...

Berlin to successively close schools, reduce public transport from next week - n-tv

German capital Berlin plans to gradually close its schools and kindergartens next week when public transport systems will be reduced to a necessary minimum, broadcaster n-tv said reported on its website on Friday.Citing mayor Michael Muelle...

Pak working to protect its citizens, ready to help neighbours to combat coronavirus: official

Pakistan is working to protect its citizens from the novel coronavirus and is ready to provide assistance to neighbors if needed, a top government official said on Wednesday, a day after the country reported a new infection, taking the numb...

J&K govt orders suspension of Nodal officer for Coronavirus control

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered the suspension of Shafqat Khan, the nodal officer for Coronavirus efforts in the Union Territory for dereliction of duty. Pending an inquiry into his conduct, Dr. Khan, Nodal Officer fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020