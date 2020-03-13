Uganda: Authorities to soon spray disinfectant on visitors, says Health Minister

Uganda's Health Minister Ruth Aceng has announced that authorities may soon start using disinfectant spray on all visitors who come through the country's airports to prevent coronavirus entering the country, according to a news report by Voice of America.

Aceng said that even though Uganda has no confirmed cases of the virus, a total of 1,600 international travelers, including Ugandans, have been identified as high risk and are being monitored.

Aceng said that officials are considering using a chemical approved by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to disinfect travelers at the country's airports.

"The Ministry of Health, working with the Civil Aviation Authority, is considering spraying all travelers who arrive into the country as they disembark from the aircraft with a disinfectant spray," Aceng said.

Ugandan officials have yet not confirmed which spray will be used. International airlines are currently using Viraclean, a hospital-grade disinfectant that kills a range of bacteria, and MD-125 used to kill hundreds of bacteria and viruses.

Today, Aceng has announced on her twitter handle that schools should remain open and the parents should be allowed to visit their children.

I would like to advise that schools in #Uganda remain open and parents allowed to visit their children. Schools are encouraged to follow our guidelines on mass gatherings and allow parents visit their children.To-date, #Uganda has NO confirmed or suspected case of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OVdZbGg0lv — Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng (@JaneRuth_Aceng) March 13, 2020

"Good people, please wash your hands with soap and water as much as you can. If you don't have soap and water, use an alcohol-based sanitizer or hand rub. Encourage those around you to wash their hands with soap and water as well. We can keep coronavirus out of Uganda," said Aceng

