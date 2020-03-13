UK plan for coronavirus based on scientific advice -PM's spokesman
Britain's plan for dealing with coronavirus is based on scientific and medical advice and it is up to individual companies to choose to take other steps, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.
The spokesman also said that Britain's foreign ministry was looking continuously at its travel advice.
