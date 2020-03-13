Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK plan for coronavirus based on scientific advice -PM's spokesman

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:59 IST
UK plan for coronavirus based on scientific advice -PM's spokesman

Britain's plan for dealing with coronavirus is based on scientific and medical advice and it is up to individual companies to choose to take other steps, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

The spokesman also said that Britain's foreign ministry was looking continuously at its travel advice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Moratorium on Yes Bank to go soon; govt approves bailout plan

Cash withdrawal restrictions and other moratorium conditions on Yes Bank will be lifted within 3 days of very soon to be notified SBI-led bailout plan for the beleaguered lender, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. Meanwhile...

Centre approves to remove ambiguities in Modified New Pricing Scheme

The Centre on Friday approved the proposal of Department of Fertilisers to remove ambiguities in the Modified New Pricing Scheme -III NPS-III for the determination of fixed costs for the urea units. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs...

EU to launch 37 bln euro coronavirus investment initiative

The European Union will launch a 37 billion euro investment initiative as part of a package of measures to cushion the blocs economies from the impact of coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.Other s...

Motor racing-Formula One expects season to start in Europe at end of May

Formula One said on Friday it hoped to start its 2020 season in Europe at the end of May after cancelling this weekends Australian opener and postponing the next three races in Bahrain, Vietnam, and China due to the coronavirus.An end of Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020