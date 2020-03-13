Dutch coronavirus infections rise by 188 to 804, deaths double to 10

The number of deaths in people with the coronavirus in the Netherlands has doubled to 10, Dutch health authorities said on Friday.

The number of infections rose to 802 from 614 a day earlier, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in a statement.

