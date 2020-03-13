Left Menu
Soccer-Everton player, Bournemouth staff self-isolate as coronavirus precaution

  13-03-2020 18:50 IST
One member of Everton's first-team squad and five members of Bournemouth's squad and staff are in self-isolation as a coronavirus precaution, the two English Premier League clubs said on Friday.

Everton said earlier in the day that the first-team squad and coaching staff were self-isolating after a player reported symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but have since clarified that only one player was being isolated. "To clarify our earlier statement, Everton Football Club can confirm that one member of the Everton first-team squad reported a high temperature last night and is now undertaking a period of self-isolation for seven days," the club said https://www.evertonfc.com/news/1645172/club-statement-self-isolation-measures-for-everton-players-and-staff.

Everton, who did not name the player, said their training facility had been closed and all players and staff had been asked to stay away from the club until further notice. Bournemouth said five people, including goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four first-team members of the staff, were self-isolating after displaying symptoms.

The club added it was a precautionary measure and that none of them had tested positive for the virus. The development follows Arsenal's decision to isolate their squad and staff after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus. Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has also tested positive.

English soccer's governing bodies on Friday suspended all elite matches in England, including the Premier League, Football League (EFL) and Women's Super League (WSL). Everton were scheduled to host league leaders and Merseyside rivals Liverpool on Monday.

Top European leagues such as Italy's Serie A and Spain's La Liga have already been suspended after players either tested positive for the coronavirus or were quarantined. France's Ligue 1 has also been suspended until further notice. European soccer governing body UEFA has also postponed all Champions League and Europa League matches that were due to take place next week.

