Kosovo confirms first coronavirus cases, an Italian and a Kosovar

Kosovo reported its first coronavirus cases on Friday, in a 20-year-old Italian woman and a 77-year-old Kosovar man, country's health minister said.

"Their condition is stable," minister Arben Vitia said.

On Wednesday, Kosovo closed all schools and public gatherings until March 27 and cancelled flights coming from Italy and some other EU countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

