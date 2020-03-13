68-yr-old Delhi woman, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies due to comorbidity: Health Ministry

A 68-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died due to co-morbidity -- diabetes and hypertension -- at a hospital here, said Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry in a statement on Friday. "The death of a 68-year-old female from West Delhi (mother of a confirmed case of COVID-19) is confirmed to be caused due to co-morbidity -- diabetes and hypertension. She has also tested positive for COVID-19," reads the statement.

"She had history of contact with a positive case (her son who had travel history to Switzerland and Italy between 5th to 22nd February, 2020). The son had returned to India on February 23. He initially was asymptomatic, but developed fever and cough after one day and reported to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7, 2020. As per protocol, the family was screened and since he and his mother had fever and cough, both were admitted." India had on Thursday reported the first death from coronavirus. A 76-year-old man, who passed away recently, has been tested positive of coronavirus.

"The 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away and was a suspected COVID-19 patient has been confirmed positive for COVID-19," Karnataka government had said. "She was a known case of diabetes and hypertension. Her sample was collected on March 8. Her condition worsened on March 9 with development of pneumonia and she was shifted to the intensive care unit," adds the statement.

The press release further says: "Her sample also tested positive for COVID19. Since March 9, she was having respiratory fluctuations and was provided with ventilator support. However, due to comorbid conditions, she died on March 13th at RML Hospital, Delhi as confirmed by the treating physician and Medical Superintendent." "All the precautionary measures as per protocol including screening, quarantine of the contacts are already taken up by the Ministry of Health, Government of Delhi and status is being monitored," the press release added.

So far, India has recorded 82 positive cases of coronavirus. (ANI)

