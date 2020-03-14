Ukraine to suspend all passenger flights from March 17

Ukraine will suspend all passenger flights from March 17, Interfax Ukraine quoted Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov as saying on Friday evening.

Ukraine earlier announced that it was banning foreign nationals from entering the country to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The country recorded its first death from the virus on Friday.

