Morocco to close all schools starting March 16 over coronavirus fears- education ministry
Morocco will close all schools and universities and other educational and vocational training institutions starting from March 16 until an indefinite date as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak, the education ministry said on Friday.
Classes will be substituted by distance learning, the ministry said in a statement.
Morocco, which confirmed seven coronavirus cases including one death and one recovery, suspended trips with China, Italy, Spain, Algeria and France.
