Morocco to close all schools starting March 16 over coronavirus fears- education ministry

Morocco will close all schools and universities and other educational and vocational training institutions starting from March 16 until an indefinite date as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak, the education ministry said on Friday.

Classes will be substituted by distance learning, the ministry said in a statement.

Morocco, which confirmed seven coronavirus cases including one death and one recovery, suspended trips with China, Italy, Spain, Algeria and France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

