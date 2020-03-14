Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland to close borders to foreigners, quarantine returnees

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Warsaw
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 03:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 02:15 IST
Poland to close borders to foreigners, quarantine returnees
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Poland will ban foreigners from entering the country from Sunday and impose a 14-day quarantine on its citizens returning home in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"The state will not abandon (its citizens). However, in the current situation, we cannot allow ourselves to keep borders open to foreigners," Morawiecki told a news conference. Those with a residence permit in Poland will be also allowed to enter, he said. But no international inbound flights or trains would be allowed from 0000 CET on Sunday, except for some charter flights bringing Poles back from holidays.

Freight transport would not be affected, he said. Morawiecki also said shopping malls would be closed from Saturday except for grocery shops, drugstores and some service outlets, but all shops outside of malls could operate normally.

Restaurants, bars and casinos would be shuttered, although food delivery would be allowed. In staunchly Catholic Poland, the latest restrictions will also affect church services. Morawiecki said public gatherings would be allowed only if no more than 50 people were present.

Church authorities issued a statement late on Friday saying they would limit attendance in line with the restrictions. Poland -- central Europe's most populous country -- has confirmed 68 cases of coronavirus so far with one death.

While central Europe has fewer confirmed cases of the new virus than its western neighbours, the region's governments have taken some of the swiftest steps to contain the spread, including curbing international travel and closing most schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pact

The Canadian Parliament rushed through ratification of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade pact on Friday before taking a three-week break to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top government official said. Canada was the last of...

Spain declares emergency as coronavirus shuts down parades, schools, shops

Major Spanish regions shut shops, bars and restaurants, car plants ground to a halt and Easter parades were cancelled as Spain prepared to enter a 15-day state of emergency on Friday, in a sharp escalation of its fight against the coronavir...

Soccer-FIFA recommends March, April internationals be postponed

FIFA has recommended that all international matches scheduled to be played in March and April be postponed because of the coronavirus and said that clubs would not be obliged to release players for any games that go ahead.The South American...

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, who made the company one of the worlds most valuable technology firms, stepped down from the board on Friday to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.The bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020