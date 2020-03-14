Left Menu
Development News Edition

Children are less severely affected by coronavirus compared to adults: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 16:30 IST
Children are less severely affected by coronavirus compared to adults: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Children have fewer symptoms and less severe disease from infection with the novel coronavirus, according to a review of studies that suggests that kids infected by a household contact often show symptoms before them. The review, published in the Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal, noted that the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, seems to cause fewer symptoms and less severe disease in children compared with adults. According to the researchers, including Petra Zimmerman from the University of Fribourg in Switzerland and Nigel Curtis from the University of Melbourne in Australia, children are just as likely as adults to become infected with the virus but are less likely to be unwell or develop severe symptoms. "However, the importance of children in transmitting the virus remains uncertain," the scientists cautioned in the study.

"Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause infection and disease in animals, capable of rapid mutation and recombination, leading to novel viruses that can spread from animals to humans," they said. According to the study, there are four coronaviruses that circulate in humans, mostly causing respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms -- ranging from the common cold to severe disease. Over the past two decades, the scientists said there have been three major disease outbreaks due to novel coronaviruses -- SARS-CoV in 2002, MERS-CoV in 2012, and now SARS-CoV-2 in 2019. "The term COVID-19 is used for the clinical disease caused by SARS-CoV-2," the researchers explained. While transmission of SARS-CoV-2 appears similar to that of the related SARS and MERS coronaviruses, the new virus has a lower fatality rate, they said. While it can still cause serious and life-threatening infections -- particularly in older people and those with pre-existing health conditions, the scientists said, children appear to have milder clinical symptoms than adults and tend to be at substantially lower risk of severe disease. They said this was also true in the SARS and MERS epidemics.

Based on data from China since February 2020, the study noted that children and adolescents accounted for only two percent of SARS-CoV-2 hospitalizations. However, they said children are less frequently symptomatic and have less severe symptoms they are less often tested, leading to an underestimate of the true numbers infected. The researchers added that children are also less frequently exposed to the main sources of transmission. "Most infected children recover one to two weeks after the onset of symptoms, and no deaths had been reported by February 2020," the researchers wrote in the study.

The scientists said most reported infections with SARS-CoV-2 have occurred in children with a documented household contact, adding that kids with COVID-19 may be more likely to develop gastrointestinal symptoms. In the review, the researchers also assessed the diagnostic findings of children with COVID-19. They said whole genome sequencing approaches have enabled rapid development of molecular diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2, adding that treatment, for now, is supportive without any specific antiviral medications available.

For developing new drugs and vaccines against the deadly virus some approaches target a "spike glycoprotein" involved in interactions between coronaviruses and human cells, the study noted. Until such treatment and preventive measures are available, the researchers said the need of the hour is a "highly effective global public health response" similar to the one that led to the containment of the SARS epidemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Belgium's fries spared from national coronavirus lockdown

Belgiums national dish, fried potato sticks that many English speakers refer to as French fries, has escaped the countrys near lockdown over coronavirus, with vendors allowed to stay open while all cafes and restaurants have been forced to ...

Apple closing all stores outside China until March 27 due to virus

Apple is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, CEO Tim Cook said. Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the tech giant has just reopened its...

Soccer-City's UEFA ban appeal up in air as CAS grapples with coronavirus

Manchester Citys appeal against their two-year UEFA ban from European football is up in the air as the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland deals with the impact of the coronavirus.City had hoped to have their hearing heard by earl...

Coronavirus: IIT-KGP, IIEST-SHibpur suspend academic activities

The IIT Kharagpur and the IIEST, Shibpur, have suspended academic activities as a precautionary measure in view of the novel coronavirus threat till March 31. IIT-KGP director V K Tewari said students and residents staying in the campus hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020